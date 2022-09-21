iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
945945
Sms*

Get Schooled Mason Bio

Here’s the voice behind Get Schooled with Credit Counseling Society!

Mason Cox
Financial Educator

Mason has been with the Credit Counselling Society for about nine years, growing in almost every department in the organization. After previous background in the banking industry, he was was thrilled to find a professional niche at CCS, a community-based non-profit where he could truly help people and solve problems every day. 

An immigrant to Canada himself, Mason is also passionate about supporting diverse newcomers, while humbly acknowledging his position as a settler on Indigenous territories. He has a Master of Arts in Community Development, believes in financial wellness for all, and is enthusiastic to come to work every day to help make that possible.

 

Want to get schooled even more?  Check out these great resources from the Credit Counseling Society!

 

Credit Counselling Society BB Ad
300x500_GetSchooled_DisplayAds

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 609-5721


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
945945
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com