Get Schooled Mason Bio

Here’s the voice behind Get Schooled with Credit Counseling Society! Mason Cox

Financial Educator Mason has been with the Credit Counselling Society for about nine years, growing in almost every department in the organization. After previous background in the banking industry, he was was thrilled to find a professional niche at CCS, a community-based non-profit where he could truly help people and solve problems every day. An immigrant to Canada himself, Mason is also passionate about supporting diverse newcomers, while humbly acknowledging his position as a settler on Indigenous territories. He has a Master of Arts in Community Development, believes in financial wellness for all, and is enthusiastic to come to work every day to help make that possible.