King of Floors Black Friday Sale

King of Floors

ABSOLUTELY EVERYTHING IS ON SALE! 

Come down to King of Floors located at 15350 - 56th Ave in Surrey for the Black Friday Sale. Join Nira Arora & the Virgin Radio Street Team from 11am to 3pm infront of King of Floors! 

With over three hundred different types of flooring in stock, you cant miss out on these savings! Brett, Troy, Brad (the king himself!) and the rest of the staff are ready to help you find exactly what you need at the King of Floors Mega Flooring Warehouse! Nobody knows floors like the King of Floors, absolutely nobody! 

 

