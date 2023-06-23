iHeartRadio

Money Minute - Tyler Bio

 

Meet Tyler Saito, a host of Money Minute, ready to share actionable financial tips with you.

With over 20 years of experience in financial services and designations including his Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) along with an MBA from Dalhousie University, Tyler is passionate about making financial resources available to everyone and empowering individuals to build strong financial habits. In addition to hosting Money Minute, Tyler’s been featured on CTV Morning Live and Global News Morning, providing valuable insights on personal finance and offering advice and guidance to Canadians.

When he's not supporting people as they navigate their financial journeys, Tyler enjoys spending time with his family and has taken an active role in the community as a board member for the Centre for Child Development.

Join Tyler weekly on Money Minute and learn how you too can find financial freedom.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

