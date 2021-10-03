One Cure Live
One Cure Live will present a worldwide concert experience at the Michael J. Fox Theatre on Sunday, October 10th! Headliners Shawn Hook and Oluwa Toni (alongside a full line-up of international artists) are set to bring Burnaby to their feet. This star-studded show is a lively mental health campaign initiative, presented in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association. Additional featured artists include Yuri Tka, K-Star, Stainless and Sarah Eské!
Before the show, One Cure Live has collaborated with the KidsPlay Foundation to host a live conference, discussing the emergent issues of public mental health in Vancouver’s local communities.
Tickets are available now at $60 each - and you can grab yours right here! Only partial or fully-vaccinated guests will be admitted to this event.
For more information on One Cure Live, click here to visit their website.
