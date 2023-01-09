Planet Fitness Coquitlam Grand Opening

Join Angelina Rai at Planet Fitness Coquitlum on Thusday January 12th from 3pm-7pm for the Grand Opening! Located at 3000 Lougheed Highway, this brand new location will provide high-quality fitness at an affordable price! Planet Fitness will be giving away a 1-year Black Card membership, 70 inch Samsung TV, JBL Headphones, $250 VISA and much more! You wont want to miss this!

Planet Fitness strives to create a workout environment where everyone feels accepted and respected. That’s why at Planet Fitness Coquitlam (Fraser Mills), BC they take care to make sure their club is clean and welcoming, the staff is friendly, and their certified trainers are ready to help. Join now through January 12th for just $1 down and only $15 a month! Plus $49 annual fee."