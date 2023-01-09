iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
945945
Sms*

Planet Fitness Coquitlam Grand Opening

planet_fitness_logo

Join Angelina Rai at Planet Fitness Coquitlum on Thusday January 12th from 3pm-7pm for the Grand Opening! Located at 3000 Lougheed Highway, this brand new location will provide high-quality fitness at an affordable price! Planet Fitness will be giving away a 1-year Black Card membership, 70 inch Samsung TV, JBL Headphones, $250 VISA  and much more! You wont want to miss this!  

Planet Fitness strives to create a workout environment where everyone feels accepted and respected. That’s why at Planet Fitness Coquitlam (Fraser Mills), BC they take care to make sure their club is clean and welcoming, the staff is friendly, and their certified trainers are ready to help. Join now through January 12th for just $1 down and only $15 a month! Plus $49 annual fee." 

 

12

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 609-5721


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
945945
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com