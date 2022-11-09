Sparkle Brighter at McArthurGlen Vancouver

The holidays are right around the corner, and to kick off the season, McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver is bringing back its much-anticipated Sparkle Brighter event for the eighth year on Wednesday, November 16, from 5 - 8 pm. Join Brooklyn & DJ TonyDiz along with the Virgin Radio Street Team to kick off the winter season at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Mall from 2pm - 6pm

Take part in the lighting of a 52 ft Christmas tree (one of the tallest in the city), featuring 1,500 baubles and 12,000 twinkling lights. To make this year’s event even merrier, highlights includes live musical performances, life-size holiday décor, and new this year a Winter Wonderland light tunnel at the Children’s play area, a Santa Letter Writing Station, festive treats and more!