iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
945945
Sms*

Sparkle Brighter at McArthurGlen Vancouver

mcarthur glen

The holidays are right around the corner, and to kick off the season, McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver is bringing back its much-anticipated Sparkle Brighter event for the eighth year on Wednesday, November 16, from 5 - 8 pm. Join Brooklyn & DJ TonyDiz along with the Virgin Radio Street Team to kick off the winter season at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Mall from 2pm - 6pm

Take part in the lighting of a 52 ft Christmas tree (one of the tallest in the city), featuring 1,500 baubles and 12,000 twinkling lights. To make this year’s event even merrier, highlights includes live musical performances, life-size holiday décor, and new this year a Winter Wonderland light tunnel at the Children’s play area, a Santa Letter Writing Station, festive treats and more!

12

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 609-5721


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
945945
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com