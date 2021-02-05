Top 20 for Feb 1
Top 20 for February 1
1.
Dua Lipa
Levitating
2.
Ariana Grande
positions
3.
24KGOLDN
Mood f/Iann Dior
4.
Justin Bieber
Holy f/Chance The Rapper
5.
Justin Bieber,
Benny Blanco
Lonely
6.
Billie Eilish
Therefore I Am
7.
Ariana Grande
34+35
8.
Sam Smith
Diamonds
9.
The Weeknd
Save Your Tears
10.
|Tate McRae
You Broke Me First
11.
Shawn Mendes,
Justin Bieber
Monster
12.
BTS
Dynamite
13.
Jason Derulo
Take You Dancing
14.
DVBBS
West Coast f/Quinn XCII
15.
Harry Styles
Golden
16.
AJR
Bang!
17.
Drake
Laugh Now Cry Later f/Lil Durk
18.
Taylor Swift
willow
19.
Ed Sheeran
Afterglow
20.
Olivia Rodrigo
drivers license