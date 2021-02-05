iHeartRadio

Top 20 for Feb 1

Top 20 Virgin Radio - Page header

Top 20 for February 1

1.

 Dua Lipa

Levitating

2.

 Ariana Grande

positions

3.

 24KGOLDN

Mood f/Iann Dior

4.

 Justin Bieber

Holy f/Chance The Rapper

5.

 Justin Bieber,

Benny Blanco

Lonely

6.

 Billie Eilish

Therefore I Am

7.

 Ariana Grande

34+35

8.

 Sam Smith

Diamonds

9.

 The Weeknd

Save Your Tears

10.

  Tate McRae

You Broke Me First

11.

 Shawn Mendes,

Justin Bieber

Monster

12.

 BTS

Dynamite

13.

 Jason Derulo

Take You Dancing

14.

 DVBBS

West Coast f/Quinn XCII

15.

 Harry Styles

Golden

16.

 AJR

Bang!

17.

 Drake

Laugh Now Cry Later f/Lil Durk

18.

 Taylor Swift

willow

19.

 Ed Sheeran

Afterglow

20.

 Olivia Rodrigo

drivers license

