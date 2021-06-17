15 Pictures of Vancouver in Bloom! ‘Fleure de Villes’ Displays Pop-Up Around the City!

If you’ve been walking around downtown recently, you might have noticed the intricate flower displays that have popped up. Fleure de Villes ROSÉ brings together local florists, designers, growers and nurseries to create incredible works of art that are free for the public to enjoy! Each installation is a labour of love with flowers carefully placed to create a dazzling display.

It’s not just for show either, ‘Fleurs de Villes' has partnered with the Breast Cancer Society of Canada and the Breast Cancer Research foundation to create awareness and encourage donations. Don’t miss out on the 50 different displays which can be enjoyed until Sunday, June 20th. Click here for a map of the installations.

The talent in this city is truly incredible, local floral artisans have brightened up the city when we need it most. However, flowers don’t stay in bloom for long, head downtown to see Fleure de Villes ROSÉ before Sunday!