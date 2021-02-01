3 Delicious Food Festivals You Won’t Want to Miss this Month!

Since there isn’t a lot to do in the city right now, we might as well eat! This is the week to do it with three different food festivals happening in Vancouver. Check them out below:

When: Feb.5 - March 7

Bring the Dine Out experience home with virtual talks, culinary experiences, exhibits, and more. There are more then 300 restaurants and wineries participating this year. Whether visiting the restaurants safely or indulging at home, Dine Out is a festival you won’t want to miss.

When: Now - Feb.14

Celebrating 11 years of the best chocolatey goodness our city has to offer! Hot Chocolate Festival features 39 different chocolatiers, pastry shops, bakeries, cafes, gelatos, and ice cream makers have brought out their best hot chocolate creations for the festival. Donations are also being collected for charity, for more information click here.

When: Now - Feb. 7

La Poutine Week is the celebration of the union between fires, gravy, and CHEESE! A match made in heaven (aka. Canada). We honour this creation this week with local options like Bawk Bawk Chicken & Poutine’s Buffalo Chicken Poutine, Moti Raja Holi Masala Butter Chicken Poutine, and OEB Breakfast Co. Vancouver’s Soul in a Bowl poutine. YUM!

Not 1, not 2, but 3 delicious festivals all in honour of everyone’s favourite activity, eating! Check out these awesome festivals this month, while keeping your distance and wearing a mask of course!