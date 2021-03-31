iHeartRadio

5 Easter Treats to Indulge Your Sweet Tooth This Weekend!

easter-buttermere

Easter Weekend is almost here, and it’s the perfect time for ALL the treats! While the kids search for Easter eggs, you can sneak in your favourite desserts from these local businesses.

1. Grounds For Coffee

The famous cinnamon buns are available with a special Easter twist! The ooey gooey treat is sure to make everyone in your household happy

 

2. Buttermere Patisserie

These super cool Easter treats let you take out some of your frustration as it comes with a hammer for you to smash open for more delicious treats! It’s like a kinder egg surprise, but more aggressive.

 

3. Soirette

Soirette is bringing it for Easter this year! The cake and macaron boutique has every Easter treat you can imagine from cupcakes to cookie gift boxes, YUM!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soirette (@lovesoirette)

 

4. Popina Canteen

Popina Canteen has become a popular Granville Island destination for unique puff cream desserts. This mini egg, puff cream, soft serve creation takes decadent to a whole new level!

 

5. Batard Bakery

The family owned neighbourhood bakery and grocer on Fraser St. is a local staple for delicious treats. Holiday specialties include Easter brioche and chocolate.

Don’t let the long weekend pass you by without indulging in these delicious locally made treats! Happy Easter! 

