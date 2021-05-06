5 Local Last-Minute Mother's Day Gift Ideas

It’s not to late to give mom the gift she deserves this Sunday. These local gift ideas will definitely make you stand out as the ‘favourite’ on Mother’s Day.

These curated boxes combine local favourites into one amazing gift. The gift box includes a Mama heart mug, Bittersweet Kitchen lemon lavender cookies, a Mala bead bracelet, and much more.

Since vacations haven’t been a thing in a while, bring a vacation to mom with this self-care staycation box! It includes a Woodlot original soy wax candle, Anteeo White peony tea, and lemon infused raw honey.

Give the gift of relaxation. Saje is offering 25% off when you buy 3 or more items for Mother’s Day. Choose from all-natural essential oils, body lotions, and diffuser blends.

Treat your mom to brunch at-home without any of the hassle. The Belgard Kitchen is serving a delicious take-home brunch kit complete with lebeau waffles and belgard bacon.

Show your mom that she’s the best with this self-care gift box. Local goodies from Modern Hippie, and Sealuxe will definitely make her day.

Give the gift of local this Mother’s Day with these great last-minute gift ideas to show your mom how special she is!