iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram

5 Local Last-Minute Mother's Day Gift Ideas

iStock-smalljpg

It’s not to late to give mom the gift she deserves this Sunday. These local gift ideas will definitely make you stand out as the ‘favourite’ on Mother’s Day.

1. Good Things Collective Mother’s Day Box

These curated boxes combine local favourites into one amazing gift. The gift box includes a Mama heart mug, Bittersweet Kitchen lemon lavender cookies, a Mala bead bracelet, and much more.

2. Staycation from Saul Good Gift Co.

Since vacations haven’t been a thing in a while, bring a vacation to mom with this self-care staycation box! It includes a Woodlot original soy wax candle, Anteeo White peony tea, and lemon infused raw honey.

3. Saje Natural Wellness

Give the gift of relaxation. Saje is offering 25% off when you buy 3 or more items for Mother’s Day. Choose from all-natural essential oils, body lotions, and diffuser blends.

4. Mother’s Day Brunch Meal Kit – Belgard Kitchen

Treat your mom to brunch at-home without any of the hassle. The Belgard Kitchen is serving a delicious take-home brunch kit complete with lebeau waffles and belgard bacon.

5. Best Mom Ever Gift Box – Giving Gifts

Show your mom that she’s the best with this self-care gift box. Local goodies from Modern Hippie, and Sealuxe will definitely make her day.

Give the gift of local this Mother’s Day with these great last-minute gift ideas to show your mom how special she is! 

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 871-2965


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com