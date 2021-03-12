5 Scrumptious Pie Spots to Celebrate Pi Day!

March 14th is Pi day! While the significance is technically for the date 3/14, representing the numbers of Pi. The day is best celebrated by adding an “e” to the equation in honour of the most delicious creation in the universe, PIE! Here are 5 spots for the most scrumptious pies in our city!

If you haven’t tried this local staple for baked deliciousness, there’s no time like the present! The Pie Hole has locations in Kits and Burnaby and is offering $3.14 off all 9” online pie orders for Pi Day.

These pies must’ve been passed down from the gods! Aphrodite’s uses all organic ingredients; the West 4th café is a Vancouver staple for yummy pie goodness.

Savary Island is worth sitting in Lion’s Gate bridge traffic for. The pies can also be found at various local grocery stores in the city.

Handmade Australian pies are definitely the ticket on Pi Day! Peaked Pies has locations in Vancouver, Burnaby, and (of course) Whistler!

The Aussie’s know their pie! Indulge in these authentic Australian pies, available for delivery or at local grocery chains.

These local spots have you covered for all your Pie cravings this year. Happy Pi(e) Day!