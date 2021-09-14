iHeartRadio

Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
5 Stories to Follow About the Environment in BC

Environ

There’s so much to appreciate about the beautiful province we live in, here are 5 environmental stories to be aware of this month.

1. 'Transient' Killer Whales are Here to Stay

Transient orcas are thriving in BC’s waters! There has been a record number of sightings of the large whales which feast primarily on seals, sea lions, and porpoises. Researchers no longer consider the whales to be ‘transient’ indicating they are here to stay. Unfortunately, due to low amounts of salmon, BC’s southern resident orca populations continue to dwindle. Click here for the full story.

 

2. Fairy Creek Protests

Protests have continued at Fairy Creek due to a dispute over logging in BC’s old-growth forests. For now, permits for logging companies to cut down tress has been deferred in certain areas. However, protestors claim logging has continued in the forests. Click here for the full story.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @island.frog

 

3. Researchers Aim to turn CO2 into Stone under the Ocean 

A research team, which includes scientists from UVic, are working on a project which would involve injecting CO2 into basalt in the ocean to produce stone. The project could open up opportunities to reduce CO2 emissions in our country. For more information, click here.

 

4. Coyotes being Culled in Stanley Park

Coyotes have been wreaking havoc in Stanley Park with over 45 reported incidents occurring in the past year, 5 of which involved children. Traps have been set to catch the highly territorial animals, once captured they will be euthanized ‘humanely’. Longer-term plans will also be put in place to address the role humans have played in attracting the coyotes. For the full story, click here.

 

5. New Items Can be Recycled

The provincial government has expanded the list of items eligible for recycling. You can now recycle electric vehicle batteries, mattresses, and fire extinguishers. The plan proposes to reduce 200 000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. For the full story click here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Recycle BC (@recyclebc) 

