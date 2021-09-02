5 Ways to Enjoy the City this Labour Day Long Weekend!

It’s the last long weekend of the summer! If you don’t have plans to leave the city, here are 5 ways to kick back and relax right here at home.

1. Take a Nature Walk

There are so many options to get out and enjoy the natural beauty of our city. Pacific Spirit Trail, Lighthouse Park, Whytecliff Park, and Stanley Park (watch out for coyotes) are among the many amazing places to take a peaceful walk.

2. Hang Out at the Beach

Hopefully the weather holds up for one more weekend so we can get in some beach time. Check out a beach you haven’t visited in a while like Iona Beach, White Rock Pier, Ambleside, or Jericho to name a few.

3. Have a Spa Day

Trade the sunglasses for two slices of cucumber and some pampering this weekend. Treat yourself with a visit to a popular spas like Willow Stream, Sense, or Smile Thai.

4. Get Out on the Water

Feel the ocean breeze and get out on the water. Rent a paddleboard, kayak, speedboat, or even a BBQ boat!

5. Go on a Brewery Tour

The long weekend is a perfect excuse to enjoy a couple ‘cold ones’. Between Port Moody, Lonsdale, East Van, and Burnaby there are plenty of breweries to choose from!

You don’t need to take an exotic vacation to get some ‘R&R’ in before the end of summer. Take it easy in the city this weekend instead! Happy Labour Day!