5 ‘World Sleep Day’ Tips for a Better Night’s Sleep!

World Sleep Day should really be a global holiday for everyone to take the day off and catch up on sleep! Until then, celebrate the day by improving your sleep habits with these helpful tips.

1. Go Outside

The morning light actually tells your body that it is morning and sets an approximate time for your internal clock to wind down. Pretty amazing, plus, there’s nothing like fresh Vancouver air in the morning!

2. Reduce Light Before Sleep

Our brain is highly sensitive to blue light, when we stare at blue light (like the light from your phone), it confuses the brain into delaying the release of melatonin which helps you sleep. It’s not just blue light either, light exposure at night can effect your functioning, from dopamine levels to learning and cognition.

3. Take Short Naps

Naps can increase your energy levels throughout the day. Experts suggest that between 10 and 30 minutes is the sweet spot for a refreshing nap. Going over 30 minutes can cause “sleep inertia” which is similar to being woken up in the middle of the night. So instead of taking a break to go on Instagram, have a nap instead!

In one study, researchers pitted napping against coffee. Those who took a nap of 15 to 20 minutes awoke with more alertness and went on to perform better than those who drank 150 milligrams of caffeine, or about the same amount in a Starbucks grande-size coffee. — Steve Magness (@stevemagness) February 26, 2021

4. Protein Before Bed

Sleep is actually a performance enhancer and even helps with muscle repair overnight. You can boost protein synthesis by taking 20-30g of protein prior to sleeping. Many elite athletes do this already, so if you want to be an elite athlete, just take some protein! Wait… no that might not be right.

5. Establish a Routine

If you follow a daily routine, your brain can better predict when to release melatonin to help you sleep. Following a routine allows you to anticipate bedtime better and get a more restful sleep.

World Sleep Day is the perfect day to re-evaluate your sleep habits and create nights that are more restful. We spend a third of our lives sleeping, might as well make it count! For more sleep, exercise, and lifestyle tips, check out author and performance coach Steve Magness.