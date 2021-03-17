6 Interesting Facts About Vincent Van Gogh

Imagine Van Gogh arrives this week! The modern tribute to Vincent Van Gogh has received high praise from other cities. Vancouver dates for the show were extended due to overwhelming demand to attend the immersive experience. It’s almost like we’ve been trapped at home waiting for something fun to do! Here are 6 facts about Van Gogh, you may not have known:

1. He Produced Almost 900 Paintings!

The man had a work ethic we can all aspire to. Despite not starting to paint till he was 27, Van Gogh produced an incredible 900 paintings in 10 years. Near the end of his life, he worked so hard that he completed almost one painting a day!

2. He Only Sold 1 Painting In His Lifetime

Although he’s perhaps most well-known for only having one ear (see #4), the fact he only sold one painting in his life is equally shocking. The incredible artist faced a lot of financial uncertainty throughout his life. The Red Vineyard was the only painting Van Gogh saw any money for, he sold the painting for 400 francs, only seven months before his death.

3. He Studied to Become a Minister

Van Gogh held many odd jobs throughout his life, before abruptly shifting gears to focus solely on painting. Among jobs as an Art Clerk, and assistant teacher, he was a preacher and thought he wanted to become a minister. We are all very fortunate he chose art!

4. He Sliced off a Piece of his Own Ear

The infamous story about his ear is, at least partially, true. Accounts vary on what actually happened from losing a fencing match to a close friend, to actually slicing off his own ear with a razor blade. However, he only lost a portion of his ear, the lobe. So maybe he was just trying to make a new kind of earring fashion statement?

5. Van Gogh’s Sister-In-Law Helped Popularize His Work

As mentioned above, Van Gogh gained fame and notoriety only after his death. However, this likely would not have happened without Jo Van Gogh-Bonger. Jo’s husband Theo died suddenly and left his brother Vincent’s paintings to Jo. Theo had wanted to show his brother’s works to the world, and Jo made it happen. She setup exhibitions and strategically sold paintings around the globe so many different people could enjoy the art.

6. He was Self-Taught!

The incredible artist was self-taught, and this was way before YouTube! He only started learning established techniques from others just months before his death. Van Gogh believed drawing was the “root of everything”, and definitely lived his life by this belief.

Bonus fact: Van Gogh produced his most famous work, Starry Night, while in an asylum, just a year before his death.

Vincent Van Gogh is arguably one of the greatest artists the world has ever seen. Imagine Van Gogh is sure to be an incredible celebration of the man and his art. If you are still looking for tickets, there are select times available. The show runs from March 19th until June 11th. Click here for what to know before you “gogh”.