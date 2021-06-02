iHeartRadio

6 Local 'IG-Worthy' Airbnb’s to Visit this Summer!

Tofino

After enduring regional travel restrictions for what seems like forever, there is finally a light at the end of a tunnel! And that tunnel leads right to some of the best local travel destinations in our beautiful province. Check out these cool ‘IG worthy’ Airbnb’s you can book soon!

Please check Provincial and Municipal guidelines before taking a trip!

1. Galiano Island

The perfect place to getaway from city life for a few days, Galiano Island has rich natural forests and views to enjoy. You’ll feel like you’re off the grid and at only $150 a night this is a very reasonable getaway.

View On AirbnbMaple Lodge Cottage-Pet Friendly inquire

2. Saltspring Island

Another Gulf Island getaway, Saltspring Island has a ton of outdoor activities to keep you busy and the relaxing natural setting to unwind. Check out these picturesque log cabins, straight out of a Hallmark movie!

View On AirbnbLog Chalet 5

3. Ucluelet

Book one of the few available days at this popular retreat in Ucluelet. The cabin has skylights allowing you to stargaze from your bed, and there’s a firepit!

View On AirbnbCozy cabin in the heart of Ucluelet w/ Hot Tub

4. Tofino

A cozy Tofino cabin with all the comforts of home. These cabins are minutes to the beach so you can ‘ride the wave’ and use cool surfer slogans like ‘gnarly’ all day!

View On AirbnbCasita Tofino: Cabin near beaches

5. Whistler

Check out this treetop oasis that’s still close to all the Whistler amenities you love. Do patio season right on a private deck with views of the mountains!

View On AirbnbTreetop Retreat- Private Deck w/ Incredible Views

6. Gibsons

Four beaches are within walking distance of this gorgeous oceanfront guest house! It’s also close to hiking trails and downtown Sechelt, all you need for a weekend getaway!

View On AirbnbOceanfront whole guest house with 4 beaches on st

The sun’s back and summer is around the corner, don’t miss out on all our beautiful province has to offer with these amazing getaways. Can’t find the Airbnb you’re looking for? Try Vrbo as well!

via GIPHY

 

