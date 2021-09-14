6 (of the many) Times Norm Macdonald Had Us In Stitches!

Legendary Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald passed away at the age of 61, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Norm fought the disease in private, keeping his diagnosis out of the spotlight. The comedian always had us laughing with his unorthodox style, and deadpan delivery. Here are 6 (of the many) moments Norm had us rolling with laughter.

1. His Take on Cancer

Of course Norm would have a funny take on the disease that took his life. He could have you laughing at even the most serious of topics.

"If you die, the cancer also dies at exactly the same time. So that to me is not a loss, that's a draw" - Norm MacDonald#RIP #NormMacdonald pic.twitter.com/7FJmnGxp89 — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) September 14, 2021

2. Late Night Talk Show Wit

Norm could bring the laughs in any late night scenario, his world class wit was on full display in this hilarious clip from Conan O’Brien in the 90’s.

Never forget this Norm Macdonald appearance on Conan in 1997 — with Courtney Thorne-Smith.



Hilarious. All of it.



Rest In Peace, Norm…pic.twitter.com/LQRMT3fCN7 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 14, 2021

3. Norm as Burt Reynolds on SNL

Macdonald will be remembered fondly for his time on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update. However, how could we forget this iconic sketch of ‘Burt Reynolds’ playing Jeopardy?

This absolutely sucks, but rest in peace to comedy legend, Norm MacDonald! A true comedian's comedian. 🕊️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/9RgVQaDn0G — BROTHER (@BrotherHQ) September 14, 2021

4. Interview on CTV’s Question Period

Question Period host Joyce Napier interviewed her brother-in-law on CTV. However, Norm was a popular guy and answered his phone while live on the news show.

Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier interviewed her brother-in-law Norm Macdonald in 2018 on @ctvqp. Here are some highlights. Best part is at the very end, just before they say goodbye. pic.twitter.com/lKhy03jjgD — Rosa Hwang | 황지연 (@journorosa) September 14, 2021

5. TV Cameos

He was a writer on ‘Roseanne’, and made many appearances on TV shows. Here is a hilarious clip from ‘The Middle’.

Sad to hear of Norm Macdonald’s passing. I knew and loved him best as Uncle Rusty in The Middle. 💙 pic.twitter.com/TFGMW87lJc — Rachael Lee (@rachiebean89) September 14, 2021

6. Last comic to perform on David Letterman

His friendship with David Letterman spanned decades and Norm was granted the honour of being the last comic to perform stand-up on the David Letterman show.

Nobody was funnier than Norm MacDonald. I don’t know any comedian that didn’t love him. The best of the best. He also had the single greatest late night set of all time on his last Letterman appearance. RIP Norm. pic.twitter.com/RFlP6dzIMF — Dustin Nickerson (@DustinNickerson) September 14, 2021

Rest in peace Norm Macdonald, an immense talent whose voice will be dearly missed!