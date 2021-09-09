6 Pictures of a Summer Sunset at Whytecliff Park

Here comes the sun! As the final days of summer tick down, it’s the perfect time to appreciate our amazing sunsets. Get your daily dose of serotonin with these shots of a summer sunset at Whytecliff Park in West Vancouver.

Whytecliff is off of Marine Dr. near Horseshoe Bay and is one of the best places to catch a sunset (as you can see).

This majestic pup appreciates a moment of zen in front of a stunning backdrop… That, or he just saw a squirrel run by.

With the ferry terminal close by, you’ll often see these ships emerging from the horizon.

Keep your eye out for seals, dolphins, and even whales that have been spotted in these waters. No such luck in this photo unfortunately.

It’s incredible how many different colours you can spot in the sky.

What are you waiting for!? Head out to one of the many beautiful spots in our city and catch those last few summer sunsets before the rain comes back!

“It is almost impossible to watch a sunset and not dream” – Bernard Williams