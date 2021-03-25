iHeartRadio

6 Suspension Bridges for Stunning Views of Beautiful BC!

SuspBridge

The views in our gorgeous province are unmatched and more easily accessible than you think. Check out these scenic suspension bridges this year!

*Please check and adhere to Provincial travel restrictions before planning a trip to these locations. 

1. Golden Skybridge, Golden BC

In the words of Barney Stinson, new is always better! Rocky Mountain Adventure Park in Golden, BC is opening up two new suspension bridges in May. The bridges will be the tallest in Canada and will feature incredible 360-degree views.

 

2. Capilano Suspension Bridge, North Vancouver

If you haven’t been out to Cap Suspension Bridge, this is the perfect year to check it out. The bridge sits over a canyon in Capilano and offers stunning views of our beautiful backyard. Don't miss out on ‘Treetop Adventure’, an elevated walk through BC's ancient trees.

 

3. Seymour River Suspension Bridge, North Vancouver

Located above the Seymour River Canyon, the bridge connects hiking trails and is used by many bikers and equestrians as well.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mimi Kuan (@blackcat_x111)

 

4. Elk Falls, Campbell River

Elk Falls Park is a destination for serene natural beauty on Vancouver Island. The bridge is located over a refreshing waterfall in the heart of the park that also features hiking trails.

 

5. Sky Pilot Suspension Bridge, Squamish

Along the Sea-to-Sky highway, this suspension bridge provides 360-degree views of Howe Sound and the many snow-capped mountains lining the sky.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by M. Mechler (@ifyndit)

 

6. Top Bridge Regional Park, Parksville

This Vancouver Island suspension bridge is nestled among the forest with hiking trails and tons of wildlife to observe!

 These exhilarating suspension bridges provide incredible views and ‘like’ worthy pictures sure to make everyone jealous of our backyard!

