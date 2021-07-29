iHeartRadio

6 Ways to Celebrate Pride in Vancouver!

vanPride

Happy Pride Vancouver! Hopefully this is the last year that there’s no official in-person parade, but there are still plenty of ways to celebrate and recognize the LGBTQAI2S+ community. Pride Vancouver is proud to host a variety of virtual and in-person events, for more details click here. https://vancouverpride.ca/

1. Pride Market

Local vendors, community partners and more will gather at Jonathan Rogers Park for the Pride Market. Wear your pride gear and check out these awesome local artisan shops.

 

2. Pride Art Walk

Enjoy a self-guided tour of five public art pieces and murals celebrating queer folks in Vancouver. Wear your IG worthy gear to snap pics at the displays, open until August 3rd!

 

3. Stoli Pride Lounge

Pride themed pop-up patios are the best place to grab a drink this week. Book a two hour timeslot at the Stoli Pride Lounge, with entertainment including drag artists! The Stoli lounge is located across from the Jim Deva Plaza in Davie Village.

 

4. Decentralized Pride Parade

Show your ‘Pride’ at the decentralized parade! #ChooseYourPride by having a picnic dressed in all your favourite pride gear on August 1st. Snap a pride-parade worthy pic or video and use the #VanPride for your chance to be featured in the live parade broadcast.

 

5. Vizzy Pride Lounge

You won’t regret your ‘Vizzit’ to this Pride Lounge. Located at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl'e7énḵ Square at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

 

6. Commercial Drag

Book your spot at this incredible showcase of local drag talent! Tickets are free but limited capacity is available.

Break out those bright colours and pride flags! Enjoy the festivites and show your support for Vancouver’s LGBTQAI2S+ community! Happy Pride!

Check out this CTV Vancouver story on celebrating Pride this Week.

