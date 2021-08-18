7 Canadian-Made Songs that were HUGE TikTok Success Stories!

TikTok has changed the way artists can “make-it” and Canadian musicians have shown their talent by creating some of the biggest songs of the year. Check out these Tiktok famous tracks from up and coming Canadian artists!

The 28 year old from Regina got his start in music by DJ’ing weddings as part of his dad’s videography business. Now, he’s got one of the biggest songs of the year! Jason Derulo even jumped on the track which has over 55 million views on YouTube.

Not only did Vancouver Island’s Jessia create a super catchy hit song, but also a movement of body positivity. Her song started a tiktok trend of women posting body positive videos! Her song has become such a hit, she performed at Lollapalooza and now has a remix with Bebe Rexha.

This has to be one of the most famous tiktok songs ever, but did you know the artist is from Vancouver!? Isaiah Faber (aka Powfu) has garnered BILLIONS, yes BILLIONS, of Tiktok plays for his melancholy low-fi track, which he created in his Vancouver bedroom.

The duo from Calgary created a phenomenon with this song that’ll get stuck in your head all day. Stunnin’ went platinum with over 650 MILLION streams, now that is… stunning!!

These Punjabi artists teamed up for a cross cultural song that was all over Tiktok. AP Dhillon went from a Camosun student working at Bestbuy to having a hit song!

Tate McRae is only 18 years old but the Calgary singer has become a pop sensation since her first hit exploded on tiktok. She’s appeared on Jimmy Kimmel, and recently performed at Lollapalooza.

Aidan Fuller or 347Aidan, as he goes by, is a 17 year old artist from Cambridge, Ontario who’s got the hang of making extremely catchy music. His raspy melodic voice and upbeat, feel-good beats are sure to have you dancing as well!



Although they've gained fame from their songs going viral on Tiktok, these talented Canadians are far from one hit wonders. Keep an eye out for these future (and current) stars!