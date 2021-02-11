7 Local Chinese Food Musts to Celebrate the Lunar New Year!

Today is the first day of the Lunar New Year! In Chinese culture, this marks a change in the zodiac signs and 2021 is the year of the Ox. Celebrate the New Year with 7 Vancouver staples of Chinese cuisine!

163 Keefer St.

This Chinese restaurant has become popular in the community for it’s affordable and flavourful eats. They will be releasing a special eats menu in honour of Chinese New Year. The altruistic company has also been part of raising over $60,000 for Chinatown Cares in support of the elderly in Chinatown.

777 West Broadway St.

Dynasty Seafood is known for delicious dim sum and Cantonese inspired dishes. It has been a go-to spot in the city since 2009!

Multiple Locations

Kirin has been serving Vancouver since 1987, and continues to be a staple of Chinese cuisine in the city. With locations in Downtown, Richmond, and Starlight, you have a few options to get your hands on this yummy food! For those with a sweet tooth, check out their Chinese New Year cakes and puddings.

Multiple Locations

Chong Qing Szechuanese cuisine serves up some of the most delectable Chinese food you can find. Be sure to save extra room for their mouth-watering Ginger Beef.

101-4600 No.3 Rd. Richmond

This award-winning Richmond restaurant has been lauded for it’s unique creations such as the BBQ pork bun, charcoal grilled duck, stewed oxtail, and of course ALL the dim sum!

#125 – 4940 No.3 Rd. Richmond

You may recognize this tasty dessert from the Richmond Night Market. iTofu now has a storefront in Richmond so you don’t have to wait for the night market to re-open for these treats.

Multiple Locations

Rounding out the list is a local chain that has been serving the Lower Mainland since 1997! Now with seven locations, you’ll have plenty of options to indulge in their delicious hand-pulled noodles, and other Northern Chinese delicacies.

One of the best parts of Lunar New Year is the FOOD! Although we can’t partake in the usual festivities, such as the annual parade, there are many other ways to celebrate. Be sure to attend this virtual Lunar New year event hosted by Chinatown Today: