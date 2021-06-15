iHeartRadio

7 Local Treats to Reward Your Dad with on Father’s Day!

Fathers Day

It’s Father’s Day on Sunday! Give pops the gift of local with these treats that he’s sure to love. 

1. Ribs & Beer 

You can’t go wrong with this delicious dinner box collaboration between Foamer’s Folly and Salt Sear catering. It includes 36-hour slow cooked ribs and a 4-pack of dad beer Westcoast Pilsner.

 

2. Tipsy Whiskey Cake 

Cannoli King has created a ridiculously decadent cake for dads! The ‘Tipsy Whiskey’ features handcrafted chocolate sponge cake, a whiskey mascarpone custard, and it comes topped with a mini whiskey bottle.

 

3. Gourmet Steak Dinner 

Father’s Day calls for MEAT! The Lazy Gourmet’s set menu features a whiskey-glazed striploin along with all the fixings, perfect for a delicious Sunday dinner.

4. Golf and Grub!

Dominion Kitchen is hosting a weekend event with all your dad’s favourites! Buckets featuring beers and delicious eats like Oysters, plus a mini-putt competition with prizes!

5. Burger Heaven 

Nothing says Father’s Day like firing up the grill! These are not just any burgers; the grass-fed organic smash burger sets come pre-measured with premium ingredients to make for the perfect, hassle-free barbecue.

 

6. Pourhouse Father’s Day Special

The Gastown favourite will feature a special Father’s Day menu including their signature Smokehouse Burger and a smoky bacon fat washed Angel’s Envy Old Fashioned!

 

7. Stanley Park Brunch

Stanley Park Brewpub & Restaurant has the perfect Dad-brunch to work on your Dad-bod. Beers, Brunch, and (hopefully) none of those Stanley Park coyotes!

A day celebrating Dad is (of course) not complete without some legendary Dad-jokes, here’s one to kick off the festivities! Happy Father’s Day!

