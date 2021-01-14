7 New Restaurants Opening in Vancouver this Year!

Remember when we used to do things in the city?? When we eventually do get back to being out and about, there will be plenty of new spots to check out! Make 2021 the year you indulge your foodie cravings by checking out these 7 soon-to-open restaurants in Vancouver!

1. CRAFT Beer Market, English Bay

The former Boathouse location is the new home of the much-anticipated CRAFT Beer Market. Plans to open in 2020 got pushed to 2021 but the incredible space will be worth the wait! The over 11,000 square foot restaurant will feature a year-round patio and server less section where you can order directly from an app.

CRAFT Beer Market

2. Juanita, Kitsilano

The owners of Lift Breakfast Bakery in Lonsdale are bringing their popular brunch options to Kits with the yet-to-open Juanita. Keep an eye out as this new spot is slated to open in late January.

3. Ça Marche, Vancouver House

The Crêperie and Cider bar will be serving up authentic French buckwheat crêpes, with both sweet and savoury options. Ça Marche comes to us courtesy of former co-owner of Au Comptoir, Maxime Bettili.

Scout Magazine

4. Momofuku Noodle Bar, Vancouver House

The world famous noodle bar created by esteemed chef David Chang is set to open in Vancouver this year! The company is expecting the Vancouver location to open by the summer.

5. Cream Pony, Lonsdale

Buttermilk fried chicken and handmade brioche donuts. Need I say anything else? The spot is sure to be a go-to in the Lonsdale area when it opens by March.

6. Saola, Main St.

Named after one of the rarest animals in the world, Saola is a modern Asian restaurant coming soon to Mount Pleasant. The restaurant’s founders include Vancouver-born actor Osric Chau.

7. Jollibee, Granville St.

Jollibee is known for their creative spin on classic favourites. Spaghetti, fried chicken, hot dogs, and burgers are among the many menu options. The global fast food chain is planning to open it’s first of two planned Vancouver locations in 2021.

The year is already looking up with these delicious options coming to the city soon! Bon Appétit!