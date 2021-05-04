iHeartRadio

7 Places for a Local Cinco De Mayo ‘Fiesta’

cinco-de-mayo2

One day Cinco De Mayo will be celebrated like it used to, rocking sombreros at a crowded watering hole. Until then, keep the festivities going with these Mexican delicacies available right here in Vancouver! Here are 7 local restaurants to support today:

1. Tacomio

Tacomio has innovative takeout meal creations like the baja fish taco kit and many more.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tacomio (@tacomiovancouver)

2. Tacofino

With food trucks and brick and mortar locations throughout the city, you won’t have to look far for all the taco goodness you need!

3. Sal y Limon

This local favourite has locations in South Surrey and East Van and offers some seriously delicious eats. Their locations are open for pickup and delivery. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sal y Limon (@salylimonvan)

4. La Taqueria

With freshly made tortillas and ingredients, you simply can’t go wrong with Cinco de Mayo eats from La Taqueria.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by La Taqueria (@lataqueria)

5. El Guapo

Cinco de Mayo would not be complete without margs! Check out the signature margarita creations to go along with your meal.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by EL Guapo (@elguapovancouver)

6. Original’s Mexicano

The popular Port Moody restaurant has some of the most authentic Mexican cuisine you can find. Don’t miss out on the homemade churros, YUM!

7. Las Margaritas

In addition to drool-worthy tacos, Las Margaritas lives up to their name with fresh margarita mix! If you feel like making your own enchiladas, check out this Las Margaritas approved recipe.

 Have a ‘fiesta’ and support local Mexican restaurants! Happy Cinco de Mayo! 

