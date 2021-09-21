After the SCORCHING summer we just had, the chill of autumn is a welcome feeling in the city. Yes, the rain is returning, but there will also be plenty of those clear, crisp and just plain beautiful days in Vancouver. Here are 7 things to do in Vancouver this fall:

Get lost! In a corn maze. Head out to one of the many mazes in Vancouver, and don’t worry, if you get hungry, you’re literally in a field of corn! Pick out some fresh corn for a quick snack while you solve the maze. (Note: eating the corn may not actually be allowed).

2. Bask in the Fall Colours

If you didn’t get those fire Instagram pictures this summer, don’t sweat it! Autumn colours provide the perfect backdrop for your IG aesthetic. Or, to unplug and just enjoy a nice walk. The Sylvia Hotel, Queen Elizabeth Park, Stanley Park, and Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden are some local favourites to enjoy the season.

On those rainy Vancouver days, check out the The Moon Gallery. The immersive experience puts you in the middle of trippy mirrored light displays, another great place to ‘up’ your IG game!

Langley farm, The Riverside Bog, is offering a unique experience this year. You can take a farm tour and take the cranberry plunge!

The UBC Apple Festival celebrates local apple growers with every delicious type of apple you can imagine. Up to 10, 500 Ibs of apples are expected to be available for sale online. How bout ‘dem apples!

6. Pumpkin Patches

Everything pumpkin season is back so grab a pumpkin spice latte, a slice of pumpkin pie, and head out to one of the many pumpkin patches in the Lower Mainland. Favourites include Laity Pumpkin Patch, Maan Farms, and Southlands Heritage Farm.

Enjoy locally grown produce, delicious artisan baked goods, and much more at Vancouver’s farmers markets. Click here to find a location near you.

Break out the blanket scarves and plaid, fall is here, and it’ll be the best one yet!