7 Ways to Spend BC Long Weekend!

Say “hello” to August and celebrate our beautiful province! Here are 7 ways to spend BC Day long weekend!

1. Head to a Waterpark!

Beat the heat and cool down with some fun this weekend! Cultus Lake Waterpark, Harrison Water Sports, and Big Splash Water Park are a few of the best spots in the Vancouver area!

2. Visit an Art Exhibit

Take in the mind-bending experience at Dimensions Art Gallery

The Da Vinci Experience at Tsawwassen Mills is an immersive exhibit, similar to Imagine Van Gogh, examining the life and work of Lionardo Da Vinci.

The Vancouver Art Gallery’s Vancouver Special takes an expansive look at contemporary art in Greater Vancouver.

3. Take a Scenic Walk

Capilano Suspension Bridge

Spend a peaceful afternoon in the trees at this local favourite on the North Shore.

Malahat Skywalk

If you’re headed to the Island this weekend, try to squeeze in a visit to this brand new attraction in Malahat. The Skywalk is a 600m tower with beautiful views from Saanich to Mount Baker.

Pride is back ! Although there isn’t a full fledged parade this year, there are still many Pride events happening throughout the city. Check out the Pride Art Walk, hang out on a themed pop-up patio, and don't forget the de-centralized parade on Sunday!

5. Outdoor Gatherings!

We can gather outdoors again, check out the summer fun that's back in the city.

Richmond Night Market is back and ready to satisfy all your food cravings.

Shipyards Live

It’s PEAK patio season and the Shipyards is the ultimate spot to hang out in the sun with a bevvy. Shipyards live features live music acts all summer long, kicking off with Samba Vancouver on Saturday.

7. Upgrade Your IG Aesthetic

Queen Elizabeth Park

Get those fire pictures this weekend, Queen Elizabeth Park is one of the most picturesque places in the lower mainland with tons of different florals and trees to walk through.

Chilliwack Sunflower Festival

Have fun in the sun and rack up all the ‘likes’ on your pictures at the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival.

7. Visit a Casino

Parq Vancouver, the River Rock, and Grand Villa casinos are all open again! Try your luck at winning some money or just hang out at the casino restaurants and bars.

It’s officially August and time for BC Day Long weekend. Don’t let this sunny weekend pass you by without going full summer mode. But don’t forget sunscreen!

