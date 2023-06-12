iHeartRadio

A Harry Styles Themed Brunch is Coming To Vancouver


LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

You're not "Daydreaming", a Harry Styles themed brunch is coming to Vancouver! And for a guy who sings about food an awful lot, this just makes sense. 

 

According to Hidden, the brunch is going on Nov 18-19, 2023 with a venue yet to be announced. 

 

Tickets will be $55 and you can buy them in advance online! Hidden has offered other themed events in the past including Alice in Wonderland and Harry Potter themed events!

 

The menu is yet to be set but the possibilites are endless:

And they could even serve sushi if they wanted to play some "Music For A Sushi Restaurant"

