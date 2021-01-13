A Website Will Pay You To Eat Pizza And Watch Netflix

In a city where it seems EVERYONE has a side hustle, we may have just found your dream job.

It's short term, you get nothing but lunch breaks and you can watch Netflix on the job...



The website BonusFinder is looking for a "professional binge watcher" to review Netflix shows and eat takeout pizza. Seriously.



The website is looking for candidates to review shows based on their plot lines, "Netflix and Chill" suitability, acting quality and cheesiness. As for the pizza, you'll also judge that based on cheesiness but seems like you can order it from where ever you want!



You'll need to watch 3 of these series:



-Queen's Gambit

-Bridgerton

-Lupin

-Bling Empire

-Night Stalker

-Cobra Kai

-Surviving Death

-Ozark

-Virgin River

-The Umbrella Academy

-Ratched

-Below Deck

OR ANY OTHER SERIES YOU WANT TO WATCH!!! And seriously, who HASN'T seen at least 3 of those shows?

The best part? BonusFinder promises to pay the lucky candidate $500.



What are you waiting for? Apply here: bit.ly/2XCy61d

