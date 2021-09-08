Backpack Buddies Organization Helps Address Child Hunger in BC

Children in BC are heading back to school, but many will have to do so on an empty stomach. Although, we don’t generally think of our communities as a place where children go hungry, the issue is all too real in our province.

Those most affected by the pandemic have not yet recovered, and the new school year brings added stressors for families that are just scraping by. As many as 1 in 3 children in BC are at-risk of facing hunger.

You can help ensure those who face food insecurity don’t get left behind! Backpack Buddies provides food packages to those who need it most in our province. For just $20, you can help provide a hungry child with a backpack full of food. To get involved, click here.