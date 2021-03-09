BRIGHT Art Display Lights Up Downtown This Week!

Take a walk downtown this week as the art display, BRIGHT, lights up the night sky! The theme this year is Tangled, exploring the relationship between art and community.

The lights will be projected onto the east façade of Fairmont Hotel Vancouver from 6pm to 10pm every night, until Friday, March 12th. Enjoy the dazzling art display from the North Plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

The shows start every 30 minutes, and last for 15 minutes. This amazing production is FREE to attend. Thanks to the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association, in partnership with Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, and Go 2 Productions. For more information, click here.