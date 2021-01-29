Canadian Artists Cover Classic Songs! Black Alliance Vol.1 Now Streaming!

Black Alliance Vol.1 pays homage to legendary black artists and those who aim to follow their footsteps. Warner Music Canada’s talented black roster puts a new spin on timeless songs that will forever live in our hearts. Celebrations for Black History Month will continue throughout each week in February!

In memory of Canadian music great, Haydain Neale, his rendition of “Use Me” by Bill Withers is reimagined as a modern take for Black Alliance Vol.1. The cover was recorded over 15 years ago by the talented lead singer of Jacksoul, a former Canadian soul and R&B group.

“Haydain always wanted to do something new. He was passionate at re-working songs, never taking away its unique element. If there was a time to honour Haydain’s perseverance in the Canadian music industry, it’s now with this single. This timely cover also pays tribute to the recent passing of Bill Withers, a personal favourite of Haydain’s,” Ron Lopata, Vice President of Warner Music Canada A&R and former band member of Jacksoul says of this release.

The all Canadian lineup features artists, Amaal, Myles Castello, Andye, Charmaine, and Just John as they each put their own spin on some of your favourite tracks. Official visualizers created by Spencer Edwards will accompany each single.

The release includes covers of Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror”, India Arie’s “Brown Skin”, “A Change is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke, and more!

Black Alliance Vol.1 is now available to stream. Click here to check it out!