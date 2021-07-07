Chilliwack's Kalyn Head Will Celebrate Her Birthday By Running 100km for A Great Cause!

Birthdays are a time to reflect on the year, have a couple bevvy’s, and try not to freak out about turning another year older. For Chilliwack’s Kalyn Head, she celebrates in a way that seems to come naturally to her, by running, and giving back to her community. On July 23rd, Kalyn will turn 24 years old while running in the 4th Annual Kalyn Head Birthday Marathon.

“I always like to give back on my birthday; I really don’t like getting gifts. It was just kind of my idea (that) instead of giving gifts we were all going to donate money.” - Kalyn Head

Kalyn’s Birthday run has raised valuable funds for non-profits such as the SPCA. Last year, she helped raise almost $6000 for at-risk youth in Chilliwack. This year, she has already eclipsed $6000 of her $10,000 goal. The funds raised this year are in support of Special Olympics BC, an organization that Kalyn has volunteered with for 6 years.

“Sports was such a big part of my life growing up. But, when I started volunteering with Special Olympics I realized that for youth, and especially adults with intellectual disabilities, there aren’t a lot of options for things they can participate in.

Special Olympics does everything to make sure they’re setup to succeed and have the best time of their lives, and I love that about them. Everything is covered and the coaches meet the athletes where they are and make everything really fair for them, which I think is really awesome.”

Kalyn has completed half and full marathons before, every year she strives to set a new running goal. However, running this distance in the summer heat will still be a challenge. She will run a 50km loop around her hometown of Chilliwack before running to Abbotsford… Yes, you read that correctly, running TO Abbotsford! She will complete her run at the Abbotsford Rotary Stadium where her family, friends and Special Olympics athletes will be waiting to greet her.

The aspiring kindergarten teacher is already a shining example of dedication and compassion. When asked about how others can make a difference in the community as well, she said:

“Just go for it. I never thought I’d end up running a 100km. It just started as kind of a crazy idea but I think when you put it out there, so many people are willing to support you. It’s so much easier that you work as a community work as a team you can do anything you want to do!”

Help Kalyn reach her goal of raising $10,000 in support of Special Olympics BC. Click here to donate.