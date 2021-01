DJ Khaled and Fat Joe just signed up for OnlyFans...

And before you get *que Rihanna voice* wild, wild thoughts about it...don't worry; it is not what you think. They claim upon signing up that is:

“A PAGE FOR FANS TO GET EXCLUSIVE MOTIVATIONAL AND INSPIRATIONAL CONTENT, WHERE WE WILL BE GUIDING FANS TO "THE LIGHT" WHILE SHARING UPLIFTING INSIGHTS AND BEHIND THE SCENES OF OUR PERSONAL LIVES.”

....Who wants this? I just want to talk....