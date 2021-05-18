Here Are The Weirdest Things Canadians Have Left In An Uber

We’ve all been there: Getting out of your Uber and experiencing the mini heart attack of leaving something in the vehicle you just got out of.

According the Uber’s annual Lost and Found Index, Vancouver is the 5th most forgetful city in Canada.

Some of the most common item’s we leave behind?

Phone / camera Wallet / purse Backpack / bag / box / luggage Keys Headphones / speaker

But even more interesting is the list of UNCOMMON items left behind…

8 fishing rods from Canadian Tire Paint thinner Tent Balloon pump Massager Fake bloody machete Microwave2 Vinyl record Fish Black and purple juggling balls Rolex Black corset A framed diploma OVO chain Retainer with a tooth attached to it Mallet for a gong (large fuzzy end on a black stick) Eyelash adhesive Bunny tail Sparkling wand Poutine

WHO’S LEAVING BEHIND 8 FISHING RODS?!

