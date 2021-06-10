High School Punk Rock Band ‘The Linda Lindas’ Land Record Deal After Viral Video!

The Linda Lindas are a band of four teenage girls who are a shining example of ‘when life gives you lemons, make lemonade’. These young punk rockers turned a racist incident into a catchy song that went viral on the internet!

The bandmates Mila, Eloise, Lucia, and Bella wrote the song “Racist, Sexist Boy” after the youngest member of the group, 10-year-old Mila, endured a racist incident at school. A classmate confronted Mila telling her his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people, “After I told him that I was Chinese, he backed away from me.”

Mila and the rest of the band got the last laugh; their performance at an Los Angeles library garnered over 4 million views! They have since made appearances on Jimmy Kimmel, Rolling Stone Magazine, and received a record deal with rock label Epitaph.

While their viral hit has put them on the map, the group is no stranger to the spotlight. They have previously performed at shows around LA and even appeared in a Netflix movie directed by Amy Poehler.

Talent seems to run in the family for these girls, Mila and her sister Lucia are the children of Carlos de la Garza, a Grammy-winning producer for the band Paramore. Eloise’s dad is Martin Wong, co-founder of the magazine Giant Robot.

The Linda Lindas are a shining example of taking the high road, and they’re taking it all the way to the top!

For more information on The Linda Linda’s, click here.