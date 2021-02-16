It’s Random Acts of Kindness Day, Here Are 6 Ways to Be Kind Today!

February 17th is Random Acts of Kindness Day. So use today as an opportunity to practice kindness, of course, that doesn’t mean you should balance it out by being rude tomorrow! Here are 6 suggestions to be more kind today.

1. Smile

It costs nothing to smile, and can have amazing effects on your mental health. The act of smiling reduces blood pressure, lowers stress hormones, and boosts your mood. A British study found that one smile generates the same brain stimulation as up to 2000 bars of chocolate!

2. Write a Thank You Note

A simple “thank you” shows those in your life that you appreciate them. Although a text message might send the same message, the extra effort of a handwritten note goes a long way to show your gratitude.

3. Treat Someone to a Coffee or Tea

Whether for a friend, or a stranger, the simple act of surprising someone with a small treat can bring joy to an otherwise mundane day. Especially now, since all the days feel the same.

4. Take Genuine Interest in Your Interactions

We are all guilty of going into autopilot in our daily interactions. We tend to have the exact same conversations with friends, cashiers, or people we pass on the street. Take an extra minute with someone today; ask how they are feeling, and take genuine interest in the answer. It might turn into an interesting conversation you never thought you’d have today!

5. Help Out in the Community

There are so many ways to take ownership of your community and make a difference. Whether volunteering with local non-profits, making a donation to a food bank, or picking up litter. Check out Vancouver Kindness Movement, and this shoreline cleanup for simple ways to get started.

6. Be Kind To Yourself

Everyone has been going through unique circumstances this year, and it hasn’t been easy. Sometimes we can forget to give ourselves a break too. Listen to how you speak to yourself, cut out the negative self-talk and replace it with compassion instead. Meditation can be a helpful exercise to centre yourself during these times.

On Random Acts of Kindness Day (and everyday), make practicing kindness a part of your routine!