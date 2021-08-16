Live Sports are Back! Cheer on the Hometown Teams In-Person Again!

It’s been quite a while since we could tell our friends we have “tickets to the game”, but that will soon change! Fans will be welcomed back into sporting venues in Vancouver this week. Here are the sports you can check out soon.



The CFL returns to Vancouver as the BC Lions are the first team to welcome back fans! The Lions come ‘roaring’ back into town this Thursday as they host the Edmonton Elks.

The Vancouver Whitecaps are coming back home! The fun ‘kicks’ off this weekend! BC Place will be rocking as The Whitecaps host Los Angeles FC on August 21st.

Break out the funky costumes! Canada's Women's and Men's Rugby 7's teams host the annual tournament at BC Place on September 17th and 18th.

Hockey is (almost) back! For the first time in 19 months the Canucks will play in front of their home crowd as they host the Minnesota Wild in their home opener on October 26th.

The National Lacrosse League is set to return on the weekend of December 3rd. The Vancouver Warriors have not yet announced their first home games.

The newest team in the Lower Mainland, the Abbotsford Canucks drop the puck on their inaugural season on October 22nd, as they host the Henderson Silver Knights at Abbotsford Centre.

Warm up your vocal chords with some chamomile tea, it’s almost time to cheer on the hometown squads!

Please note: Attendance policies differ depending on the event. Times may change due to COVID-19 restrictions, please check the terms and conditions before purchasing your tickets.