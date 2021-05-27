Local Toronto Artist Receives DM of a Lifetime from DRAKE!

Rapper T-Pain recently went viral for not knowing how to check his DM’s and missing numerous requests from celebrities. Luckily, that was not an issue for a young Toronto artist who received a direct message on Instagram, from none other than Drake!

Zallah Yasamin-Akbari posted her painting of reggae singer Popcaan for sale on her Instagram page, but she was not expecting a response from the recently awarded Billboard Music Artist of the Decade!

IG: Zallahs.Canvas

Naturally, Akbari had to check if she was dreaming at first. But, no, this was real. Drake, the world-famous rapper, saw her painting and liked it enough to reach out. The painting is of Drake’s friend and music collaborator Popcaan. The two have released multiple songs together, including TWIST & TURN, and Controlla.

Akbari was so touched by Drake acknowledging her work, she offered the painting to him for free, instead asking for Drake to post her painting for his over 81.5 million followers to see. Drake was happy to oblige with the request but insisted on paying the talented artist for her work as well.

The morale of the story is, work hard, and always check your DM’s! Congrats to this up-and-coming artist on a sale she’ll never forget!

If you want to be like the lucky customer who purchased a painting before Drake could get his hands on it, check out the artist’s Etsy shop, Zallah’s Canvas here.