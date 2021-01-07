Local Ways to Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions in 2021!

Studies have shown that only 8% of people are able to stick to their New Year’s Resolutions. If you have set resolutions to make this your best year yet, beat the odds and check out these local options to stay on track:

Planning:

In order to stay on track for 2021, you need to know what your goals are! Stil Classics agendas are optimized for goal setting and organization. Write your list of things to do, create a vision board and keep it all within reach!

Getting Fit:

Work off the quarantine and holiday weight with workout options from companies ready to help you reach your fitness goals. Contender’s Boxing, Le Physique, and Innovative Fitness offer a variety of safe options to get you moving again. Yyoga has also launched an online portal so you can reach your “zen” from home!

If you’re not afraid of a little cold weather, check out the Vancouver Trails app and give winter hiking a go this year!

Meal Prep:

Local companies make sticking to a healthy diet easy with pre-prepped healthy meal choices. Fresh Prep, Chomp Vegan Eatery, and Fuud are among the many options available in the city.

For quick access to Vancouver street food options check out the Street Food Vancouver app.

Finances:

Get your finances in order in 2021 with the Vancouver-based MOGO App. The app offers financial security and personal management options. You’re able to safely store your financial information, track your credit score and manage your finances from your smartphone!

Reading More Books:

With all the time spent at home, you might as well become a bookworm this year! Local libraries are a great option to keep you reading. Vancouver Public Library is a great resource, and with VPL mobile, you can instantly check out books from your phone!

Commuting:

If one of your goals is to be more punctual this year, check out the Vancouver Transit app. It has live updates of stop times and routes to make your commute more seamless.

Note: While the app uses data from Translink, it is not associated with or run by Translink.

Co-working Spaces:

If working from home isn’t a productive option for you, there are many co-working spaces available in the city to give you a space to get things done.

Brain Training:

Vancouver created Fit Brains Trainer will help you stay sharp in 2021 with a plethora of games meant to target memory, concentration, hand-eye coordination, problem solving, and more! Use your screen-time productively with this innovative app.

Stick to your resolutions this year and conquer all your goals with the help of these local resources! For more information on sticking to your New Year’s resolutions in 2021, check out this article on how to truly change your habits.