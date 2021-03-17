iHeartRadio

New Hair New Era? Billie Eilish is Blonde!

instagram.com/billieeilish

Of all of the unbelievable things to happen in this past year, Billie Eilish going bleach blonde truly stands out.

I mean as of TWO NIGHTS AGO AT THE GRAMMY'S she was rocking her usually black hair with green roots! But she did tease fans a few months ago who were eager for a hair change (weird) that after the award show, she'd be switching it up. Fans know by now that new hair from artists usually equal to new music. I'm loving it! What do you think?!

 

 

