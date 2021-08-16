iHeartRadio

‘Stand-Up at the Hollywood’ kicks off with the First Big Local Comedy Show since 2020!

Comedy

There hasn’t been many laughs to be had since 2020, but FINALLY we can gather again, and enjoy some of the best comedic talent in the city. ‘Stand-Up at the Hollywood’ is a monthly series that will feature comedians at the trendy Hollywood Theatre in Kitsilano.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Funny 1040 (@funny1040am)

 The series of shows kicks off with a bang as FOUR Juno award winners will grace the stage on August 23rd. You might recognize these names as staples of Vancouver’s comedy scene, and very funny people!

Vancouverite Ivan Decker has been featured on Netflix’s Comedians of the World, Just for Laughs, and Conan. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ivan Decker (@ivanwdecker)

 

Sophie Buddle is a Juno award winner and host of “Obsessed With Soph” podcast.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sophie Buddle (@sophbuds)

Dave Merheje plays Ahmed on the Hulu show “Ramy”, and has been featured on Netflix’s comedians of the world.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dave Merheje (@davemerheje)

Jacob Samuel won the Juno for Comedy Album of the Year for his comedy record “800 Pound Gorilla”.

Vancouver’s comedy and performing arts scene has been hit hard by the pandemic, enjoy some (much-needed) laughter and show your support for local arts on August 23rd! “Stand-Up at the Hollywood” is presented by Comedy Here Often, and Funny1040am. Buy your tickets here

