Starbucks Debuts a New Flavour

instagram.com/starbucks/

Now that the holidays over are you still drinking your peppermint hot chocolate or gingerbread latte? 

Well Starbucks just launched your new favourite flavour of drinks: PISTACHIO.

https://www.starbucks.ca/menu/featured

Think pistachio ice cream meets sweet espresso. Yes, it's everything we've ever dreamed of. 

Starbucks describse their  pistachio latte as "cozy flavors of sweet pistachio and rich brown butter paired with espresso and steamed milk, specially crafted to keep you comforted and energized in the new year."

I had my first one this morning and can confirm they are DELISH. 

Starbucks also added a Honey Almond milk Cold Brew!

