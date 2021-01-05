Starbucks Debuts a New Flavour

Now that the holidays over are you still drinking your peppermint hot chocolate or gingerbread latte?



Well Starbucks just launched your new favourite flavour of drinks: PISTACHIO.

https://www.starbucks.ca/menu/featured

Think pistachio ice cream meets sweet espresso. Yes, it's everything we've ever dreamed of.

Starbucks describse their pistachio latte as "cozy flavors of sweet pistachio and rich brown butter paired with espresso and steamed milk, specially crafted to keep you comforted and energized in the new year."



I had my first one this morning and can confirm they are DELISH.

How am I just finding out that Starbucks has a PISTACHIO latte 😳 my half-Italian heart flutters — Kris🔟 (@IvyNTwine) January 5, 2021

it brings me no joy to report that the new starbucks pistachio latte is very delicious — Shay Spence (@chezspence) January 5, 2021

Promised the 4yo a cake pop from Starbucks after OT today. Tried the new Starbucks pistachio latte and it’s a winner. It’s a perfect winter (but not holiday) flavor. — marianne (@mariannedale) January 5, 2021

Starbucks also added a Honey Almond milk Cold Brew!