Take a Hike! Scenic Beginner Hikes in the Lower Mainland, Sorted by Area

HikesBC

Since we can’t travel this May long weekend, it’s the perfect time to explore our own backyard instead! There is no better time to bask in the sun and enjoy the great outdoors, without putting in too much work of course. Since Provincial guidelines have you staying close to home, here are some easier hikes throughout the Lower Mainland to check out!

NOTE: Always maintain proper social distancing measures during any outdoor activity!

Abbotsford:

Downes Bowl Trail

The Fraser Valley has some of the most beautiful parks in the Lower Mainland. Check out Downes Bowl, located in Clearbrook Park, it is a scenic area with a network of several hiking trails to explore!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The transition between seasons has a stark beauty. #fraservalley #downesbowl #abbotsford #beautifulbc

A post shared by Kasey Lee Rose (@kmilz21) on

Surrey:

Serpentine, Nurse Stump and Sunny Trail

Located at Tynehead Regional Park, this Surrey hike features scenic river views and is popular among bird watchers as many different species of birds frequent the area.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Decided to head out to Surrey to find this gorgeous location!!

A post shared by mike lan (@mikelanphtos) on

Chickadee Loop

South Surrey’s Chickadee Loop is a great trail in the Sunnyside Acres Urban Forest.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Camila Bicudo (@ca.milabicudo) on

 

Langley:

Houston Trail

The Derby Reach Regional Park borders the Fraser River and offers serene surroundings with mountain views. The Park is a popular spot, so it’s especially important to exercise caution and maintain social distance!

 

Maple Ridge:

Gold Creek Falls Trail 

Talk about a payoff at the end of a hike! Gold Creek Falls at Golden Ears Provincial Park is an awesome spot to bask in the outdoors. However, it is definitely not a secret! Make sure to get out there early, as this incredible park is one of the most popular in BC.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vancouver Trails (@vancouvertrails) on

 

Coquitlam:
 

Sheep Paddocks Loop Trail

Before you get too excited, sheep are not among the wildlife that you will see on this trail! However, there are many different species of birds to observe among the trees.

 

Belcarra:

Admiralty Point Trail

With views from Deep Cove, to Mt. Seymour, and Burnaby Mountain, Belcarra Regional Park is a beautiful setting for a hike. Look out for wildlife once you reach Admiralty Point, if you're lucky you'll see some seals! 

 

Port Coquitlam:

Low Knoll Trail

Minnekhada Regional Park is a protected marshland that beavers, wood ducks, and other wildlife call home. It’s a great place to walk and experience BC’s natural beauty up-close!

 

Port Moody:

Shoreline Trail 

Rocky Point Park in Port Moody features the Shoreline Trail with ocean and mountain views. Check out the historical remnants of the McNair Cedar Mill, which burned down in 1949.

 

Burnaby:

Pandora and Trans Canada Loop Trail

Located near Burnaby’s SFU campus, this trail takes you through the forest for some fresh air and a good workout! Burnaby Mountain Conservation Area has a number of trails for all skill levels.

 

North Vancouver:

Hyannis Bridle Mystery Creek and Powerlines Loop 

The Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve has everything you want in a Nature walk! From massive ancient trees, to viewpoints, and wildlife, this trail is a great way to spend an afternoon.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tara (@tarague)

 

West Vancouver:

Cypress Falls

Despite being a quick hike, Cypress Falls does not come up short when it comes to views! You'll be surrounded by dense forest and an incredible waterfall.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I heart nature and stuff

A post shared by Jacinta (@jaxintarus) on

 

Vancouver:

Easy and West Canyon Loop Trail

The Pacific Spirit Regional Park located near UBC, offers huge trees with covered paths and wild flowers growing along the trails.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Reaching the sky #treehunter #trees #mothernature #rainforest #madrenaturaleza #mustbevancouver

A post shared by Blanca Urbina (@blancaurbina) on

 

Richmond:

Richmond Nature Park 

This Richmond Park is home to many endangered species and offers a serene escape from city life.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 📍Vancouver 🇨🇦| Photographer (@lighthearted_photography) on

 

Delta:

Deas Island

Deas Island Regional Park is on the shores of the Fraser River with the loop trail spanning 4.7 kilometres. It’s also a historic setting with landmarks like the Deas Island Tunnel, which was opened by Queen Elizabeth II in 1959.

 

If you are new to hiking and want to start out with a great trail in your area, the above hikes are a great place to start. All Trails and Vancouver Trails are informative websites to explore the many different hikes in our backyard!  As the current situation is dynamic, be sure to check out BC Parks for updates before heading out to a park in your area. Stay Safe and happy hiking!

Looking to cool off after running through the trees? Most outdoor pools in the Lower Mainland are opening this weekend too! Click here for more information.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saige 📸 (@saigetakespix)

