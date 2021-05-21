Take a Hike! Scenic Beginner Hikes in the Lower Mainland, Sorted by Area

Since we can’t travel this May long weekend, it’s the perfect time to explore our own backyard instead! There is no better time to bask in the sun and enjoy the great outdoors, without putting in too much work of course. Since Provincial guidelines have you staying close to home, here are some easier hikes throughout the Lower Mainland to check out!

NOTE: Always maintain proper social distancing measures during any outdoor activity!

Abbotsford:

The Fraser Valley has some of the most beautiful parks in the Lower Mainland. Check out Downes Bowl, located in Clearbrook Park, it is a scenic area with a network of several hiking trails to explore!

Surrey:

Located at Tynehead Regional Park, this Surrey hike features scenic river views and is popular among bird watchers as many different species of birds frequent the area.

South Surrey’s Chickadee Loop is a great trail in the Sunnyside Acres Urban Forest.

Langley:

The Derby Reach Regional Park borders the Fraser River and offers serene surroundings with mountain views. The Park is a popular spot, so it’s especially important to exercise caution and maintain social distance!

Maple Ridge:

Talk about a payoff at the end of a hike! Gold Creek Falls at Golden Ears Provincial Park is an awesome spot to bask in the outdoors. However, it is definitely not a secret! Make sure to get out there early, as this incredible park is one of the most popular in BC.

Coquitlam:



Before you get too excited, sheep are not among the wildlife that you will see on this trail! However, there are many different species of birds to observe among the trees.

Belcarra:

With views from Deep Cove, to Mt. Seymour, and Burnaby Mountain, Belcarra Regional Park is a beautiful setting for a hike. Look out for wildlife once you reach Admiralty Point, if you're lucky you'll see some seals!

Port Coquitlam:

Minnekhada Regional Park is a protected marshland that beavers, wood ducks, and other wildlife call home. It’s a great place to walk and experience BC’s natural beauty up-close!

Port Moody:

Rocky Point Park in Port Moody features the Shoreline Trail with ocean and mountain views. Check out the historical remnants of the McNair Cedar Mill, which burned down in 1949.

Burnaby:

Located near Burnaby’s SFU campus, this trail takes you through the forest for some fresh air and a good workout! Burnaby Mountain Conservation Area has a number of trails for all skill levels.

North Vancouver:

The Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve has everything you want in a Nature walk! From massive ancient trees, to viewpoints, and wildlife, this trail is a great way to spend an afternoon.

West Vancouver:

Despite being a quick hike, Cypress Falls does not come up short when it comes to views! You'll be surrounded by dense forest and an incredible waterfall.

Vancouver:

The Pacific Spirit Regional Park located near UBC, offers huge trees with covered paths and wild flowers growing along the trails.

Richmond:

This Richmond Park is home to many endangered species and offers a serene escape from city life.

Delta:

Deas Island Regional Park is on the shores of the Fraser River with the loop trail spanning 4.7 kilometres. It’s also a historic setting with landmarks like the Deas Island Tunnel, which was opened by Queen Elizabeth II in 1959.

Parking lot & trails at Deas Island Regional Park in @CityofDeltaBC have reopened, picnic area still closed. @MetroVancouver #SocialDistancing reminders & signage very prominent & listed throughout. Lovely opportunity to get outside in #deltabc @experiencedelta #covid19 ⛅️🐇 pic.twitter.com/s3nAaMs0Uj — Andrea Macpherson (@AMacOnAir) May 14, 2020

If you are new to hiking and want to start out with a great trail in your area, the above hikes are a great place to start. All Trails and Vancouver Trails are informative websites to explore the many different hikes in our backyard! As the current situation is dynamic, be sure to check out BC Parks for updates before heading out to a park in your area. Stay Safe and happy hiking!

