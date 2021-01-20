Take A Tropical Vacation (Sort of)! Fairmont YVR Brings Mexico to you!

We could all use a vacation right about now, and the Fairmont Mayakoba is everything you daydream a vacation would be. The resort is in Mexico’s stunning Riveria Maya and provides a 5-star experience like no other.

With Canadian travel restrictions still in effect, visiting the Riveria Maya will have to wait a while. However, Fairmont Vancouver Airport is partnering with Fairmont Mayakoba to transport you to Mexico without ever leaving the airport!

The “Vacation to Nowhere” recreates the Mexico resort experience with signature offerings, themed accommodations, private pool time with poolside cocktails, a chef-prepared themed dinner, and more!

The package includes a $120 Absolute Spa credit so you can still get that sun-kissed glow without stepping foot on a plane! Your stay also enters you in a draw to win a 4-night stay with breakfast at Fairmont Mayakoba.

Make the winter a little brighter with the staycation “Vacation to Nowhere” from Farimont Vancouver Airport! For more information, click here.