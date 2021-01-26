The Best Concerts We Wish We Could Go To Again!

It’s been a while since we could even think about concerts, and we miss them! Remember the feeling of excitement in a packed stadium as the lights went down and your favourite musicians got ready to put on a show. Although we can’t attend concerts any time soon, we can reflect on some of our favourite concerts of the past. Check out these host-favourite shows! Did you attend any of these concerts?

Nira Arora:

“That 1st concert feeling.......💗💜 The Jonas Bros was the first concert for my two eldest. It was an absolute thrill for my boys.

Thank-you to Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas for waving at Shae and Aavi- they were beyond.......#mindblown Eeeeeeek!

PS- I was screaming pretty loud to get their attention!”

Angelina Rai:

"For me the best kinds of concerts are OUTDOOR and FREE!!! The PNE Concert Series puts up a great line-up every summer. I’ve seen Billy Idol, Bobby Brown, Salt-N-Pepa and 112!! The best people to watch concerts with, SISTERS!"

Ari Daniel:

"I'll never forget the first of many times I saw Lights in concert. I guess someone in the crowd wasn’t pleased with her performance because she got a beer bottle thrown at her head! With casual elegance she laughed it off and kept performing. A couple years later I had the chance to interview her and I opened a question by saying “You don’t seem easily distracted, one night I saw you in concert and…” she interrupted by saying “were you at the show where I got a bottle thrown at my head!? Needless to say, it was a memorable night for both of us."

Amy Spencer:

“This photo is from the Ariana Grande concert on her Sweetener Tour. It’s one of my favourite memories because Virgin Radio ran a contest called “Tweet your Seat” and we upgraded listener’s seats to the front row! (Also awesome because we got to watch the concert from their nosebleed seats!) And no disrespect but the people voted in the poll👇“

Brad Challoner, Music Director:

"Remember when ‘Dance Monkey’ was the biggest song in the world? And meet and greets were a thing? It wasn’t too long ago; February 2020. It was last concert I went to pre-Covid and it was to see the Australian wonder Tones And I at the Imperial on Main. Seeing an artist perform a world wide number one song in a small venue is always special. Her vocals were so strong and powerful that night. It was a neat and tidy less than one hour set packed with energy as Tones played a bunch of different instruments, pranced all over the stage and had everyone at Imperial bouncing and sweating with her. Can…not…wait to do that again!"

We hope there will be a concert to announce soon, but until then you can make your own at-home concert by listening to your favourite artists on Virgin Radio Vancouver!