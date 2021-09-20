iHeartRadio

The Other Event to Watch Tonight: The Full Harvest Moon!

Moon

Today is the day! Yes, there’s an election, but the Full Harvest Moon will also be putting on a show tonight. If you tire of the political drama, take a step outside, or a drive to a viewpoint to enjoy the extra special moon.

 

The Harvest moon appears at the beginning of Autumn and gets it’s name for the bright silvery light it provided farmers as they harvest their crops. Due to light pollution, the sky is best observed in more remote settings with minimal light.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bray Falls (@astrofalls)

Many cultures welcome the full moon with different celebrations. Chinese cultures enjoy ‘moon cakes’ as part of their tradition. Perhaps tonight you can celebrate by taking a ‘moon walk’!

 

