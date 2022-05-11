iHeartRadio

Newsletter Subscription

You could win Tickets, Cash, Vacations and more.

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I understand I will receive email communications. I can withdraw my consent at any time.
Suite 500-969 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 1X5  -   (604) 871-9000  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca  -   webmaster@945virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
945945
Sms*

The Top 5 Best DJ Flipout Mashups

1000x1000-AmyS-Flipout

Shoutout to our fav DJ Flipout who has been on 94.5 for over 20 years! You probably know him from various gigs around the city (he just opened for Dua Lipa last month!) and of course every weekday you can catch him spinning live with Amy Spencer in the 5 o'clock Traffic Jam.

 

Here are our top 5 fav mashups he's put together lately!

5.) "Sweetest Sacrifice"-Dua Lipa/Megan Thee Stallion/The Weeknd

 

@flipoutdj #weeknd #weekndsacrifice #dualipa #megantheestallion #sweetestpie #mashup #djflipout ♬ original sound - Flipout

 

4.)"Take Me On As It Was"-Harry Styles/a-ha

 

@flipoutdj #harrystyles #asitwasharrystyles #takeonme #aha ♬ original sound - Flipout

 

3.)"Out Of Time Express Yourself"- The Weeknd/N.W.A

 

@flipoutdj Patreon.com/DJFlipout #weeknd#mashup ♬ original sound - Flipout

 

2.) "Castaways Remix-Backyardigans/Isley Brothers

@flipoutdj

Castaways Remix by FLIPOUT

♬ original sound - Flipout

 

Come on, this one was just too meme-able to forget.

 

@amyonair945 Please convince Flipout to make this a sound. #backyardigansremix #backyardigans #radio #vancouver #biggiesmalls @virginradiovancouver ♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans

 

1.)"Adore You Sexual Healing"- Harry Styles/ Marvin Gaye

 

@flipoutdj Happy Birthday #harrystyles ♬ original sound - Flipout

 

 

Which one is your fav? You can always call/text in during the 5 o'clock Traffic Jam and let us know! 
Find more Flipout mashups HERE.

12

Music News

Group element Virgin Vancouver footer

94.5 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (604) 280-0945

Reception Desk (604) 871-9000

Sales (604) 871-2965


Office Hours Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm
Closed on Statutory Holidays

Instagram
945945
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com