The Top 5 Best DJ Flipout Mashups

Shoutout to our fav DJ Flipout who has been on 94.5 for over 20 years! You probably know him from various gigs around the city (he just opened for Dua Lipa last month!) and of course every weekday you can catch him spinning live with Amy Spencer in the 5 o'clock Traffic Jam.

Here are our top 5 fav mashups he's put together lately!

5.) "Sweetest Sacrifice"-Dua Lipa/Megan Thee Stallion/The Weeknd

4.)"Take Me On As It Was"-Harry Styles/a-ha

3.)"Out Of Time Express Yourself"- The Weeknd/N.W.A

2.) "Castaways Remix-Backyardigans/Isley Brothers

Come on, this one was just too meme-able to forget.

1.)"Adore You Sexual Healing"- Harry Styles/ Marvin Gaye

Which one is your fav? You can always call/text in during the 5 o'clock Traffic Jam and let us know!

Find more Flipout mashups HERE.