There Is Now A Scream Hotline You Can Call

We made it to 2021! But just in case you have some residual stress left over from 2020, we have the solution.

There is a scream hotline you can call where you can let out all of your frustrations- no questions asked.

The instructions are simple:

https://justscream.baby/

You call the number, wait for the beep and let it all out.

via GIPHY

The only catch is they DO record every message but some of the screams were quite positive going into the New Year! Go ahead, listen for yourself at https://justscream.baby/listen/hello2021/